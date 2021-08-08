'I just wanted a chance, that’s all': Employers of disabled people receive honors

“I just wanted a chance, that’s all. I’m doing good. I’m doing things by myself. I don’t hang with a bad crowd,” said Felder, noting that individuals with disabilities can do whatever they want to do with determination and the right support.

Jimmy Boland, director of adult day programs at the Orangeburg DDSN, said, “He knows how to take care of himself to be at his best. I don’t think he’s met anybody he can’t make a friend of. He loves to cut up and joke. People love to talk with him.”

Boland continued, “With these awards and with him being at those locations so long, it’s a true blessing. You want to find that he’s got a place and a type of job that he can call his own. Ervin’s made his own way.”

Orangeburg DDSN Executive Director Vonda Steward said working at the office has been an “absolute honor and pleasure,” noting the clients are all special in their own ways.

“They’ve given more to us than we give to them. They’ve taught us about humanity, love and compassion. Ervin is just an absolute wonderful person who has done so well,” Steward said.