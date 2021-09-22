Husqvarna's Glenn named a Women in Business winner

Husqvarna’s Tiffany Jules Glenn was recently named an S.C. Women in Business winner by Integrated Media Publishing.

She was one of 35 women honored.

Glenn is the human resources manager at the Orangeburg facility. Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products for forest, park and garden care. Sustainability is integrated into the business.

“Webster’s online dictionary defines leadership as the activity of leading. My definition of leadership is more about positive influence than authority,” Glenn said. “A good leader knows how and when to let others shine, eagerly delegate and share responsibilities. Leadership involves developing beneficial relationships that allow you to use open, honest communication and integrity.”

“My ability to reach individuals in all walks of life makes me an effective leader. I possess and use daily active listening, empathy, positivity, reliability, patience and team building. This allows me to develop an individualized relationship and enables others to express the desire to willingly participate in both personal and organizational growth,” she said.

"One thing that I have learned that has served me well over the years is to always maintain my strong personal foundation,” she said. “Always being true to myself -- my what, my who and my how. My strong personal foundation is the platform of my life where everything is able to develop and grow - a foundation built on morals, ethics and just being a good person. Remaining consistent with a strong personal foundation has equipped me with resilience, strength, ethics and prosperity."

