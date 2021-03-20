Husqvarna honors employees for decades of service

The Husqvarna Orangeburg Facility has recognized employees with 20-plus years of service for the fourth quarter of 2020.
In the photo are, top row, from left: Wayne Washington (35), Robert Irving (35), Julius Holman (30), Jeffery Davis (35), Freddie Benjamin (35), Alando Kirtz (20), John Pensel (25), John Fuller (35).
Bottom row, from left: HR Director Bob Bowen, Tiki Gilmore (35), Cheryl Bishop (35), Willa Jones (35), Linda Driggers (45), Eartha Sapp (30), Jeanette McNeal (30), Carolyn West (45), Dorothy Williams (45) and General Manager Travis Gould.
Not pictured are: Bruce Thrower (35), Wilbur Huggins (35), Eugene Boyd (35), Marie Huggins (45), Marolyn Moody (35), Dorothy Stephens (35) and Alice Clark (35).