Husqvarna honors decades of service

Husqvarna’s second-quarter service awards went to employees with 35 and 25 years of service.

Anthony Cheeseboro has 35 years of service in the Materials Warehouse and Chris Cheatham has 25 years of service with the Environmental, Health and Safety Department. Not pictured is Mark Baker, 35 years of service in Maintenance.

The third-quarter honors go to, from left in the photo, Samuel Smalls (30 years), Michael Johnson (30 years), John Calhoun (35 years), Cathy Blankenship (35 years). They are pictured with Brian Schlachter, Husqvarna general manager.

Husqvarna recognizes 20-plus years of service
