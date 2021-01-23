 Skip to main content
Husqvarna honors 20-plus-year employees
Husqvarna honors 20-plus-year employees

Pictured top row from left: Stabler Inabinet (30), Halbert Sumpter (30), Mary Haynes (30), Ruth Wright (30), John Pindell (30), William Limehouse (30), Terrence Brown (30), Stanley Williams (35), Bob Bowen, HR director. Bottom row from left: Travis Gould, general Manager, Gwendolyn Montgomery (30), Janell Stokes (30), Gloria McDonald (30), Beth Creech (30), Geneva Gavins (30), Ken Carroll (35), Marian Berry (25), Linette Gilliard (30), Rodenia Williams (30). Not pictured: Sherry Bair (30), Ruth Wright (30), Reginald Gooden (35), Ivory Randolph (30).

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Husqvarna Orangeburg Facility recently recognized employees with 20-plus years of service for the second and third quarters of 2020. In a statement, the company said, “We are very proud of all of our employees and appreciate their hard work and dedication to our company and to our community.”

