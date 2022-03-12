HopeHealth partners with TogetherSC for greater impact

SANTEE -- Through an initiative made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act, HopeHealth and TogetherSC recently launched a series of conversations with community leaders to address partnership needs and identify the critical social determinants of health conditions impacting the people they serve.

After several Zoom gatherings, more than 50 nonprofit representatives gathered at the Santee Conference Center for meaningful conversations about how we can best serve the citizens of Clarendon and Orangeburg Counties.

HopeHealth has enlisted TogetherSC, a state network of nonprofit, philanthropic and community leaders, to facilitate a program of engagement to connect HopeHealth with potential nonprofit partners working in HopeHealth’s four-county service area.

Through a series of engagements, TogetherSC and HopeHealth aim to build truly collaborative partnerships.

“It’s exciting when organizational leaders working closely with community residents identify unmet needs, and then we can help connect those leaders with other groups who can help meet those needs. These partnerships reduce redundancy and improve service delivery,” said Madeleine McGee, president of TogetherSC.

The meeting in Santee brought together several organizations from Clarendon and Orangeburg counties to discuss details of the collaboration. It also included a training and facilitated discussion by the leadership of Fact Forward that helped attendees understand the important roles played by nonprofits in all areas of social determinants of health.

This initiative is currently in the stages of determining program objectives to consider and determine potential strategic community collaborations focusing on social determinants of health.

“I am thrilled to be working with these organizations who serve some of the most underserved areas in our state,” said Nicole Echols, director of external affairs at HopeHealth. “We look forward to addressing five critical areas of social determinants of health.”

These five areas Echols refers to include economic stability, education, health and health care, neighborhood and built environment, and social and community.

HopeHealth and TogetherSC are currently meeting with nonprofits in several areas throughout the state.

“We are hopeful several new collaborations will come out of these meetings,” McGee said. “HopeHealth’s commitment to encouraging and supporting such collaborations with community groups will be a game-changer for these groups and those they serve.”

To learn more about the initiative, go to togethersc.org/hopehealth-partnership-initiative

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. Their federally qualified health centers are the health care home of choice for nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.

