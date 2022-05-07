Hiers joins SouthernCarolina Alliance team

SouthernCarolina Alliance announced that Graci Hiers has joined the team as regional beautification marketing coordinator.

Hiers is a resident of Colleton County and a recent graduate of Anderson University with a degree in public relations. Hiers’ background includes media relations, event planning and marketing that will be beneficial in working with community leaders to implement programming.

The regional beautification marketing coordinator is a two-year grant-funded position through PalmettoPride to assist member counties in establishing the county-level Keep SC Beautiful affiliate program, manage day-to-day operations of the litter reduction effort, and retain and train the board of directors for continued operation of the organization in the targeted counties.

Hiers will be working with county and municipal governments, school districts, businesses, civic organizations and media to encourage participation in the program, while also working in coordination with PalmettoPride, S.C. Department of Transportation and sheriff’s departments to ensure a successful established program in these communities.

Hiers can be reached at ghiers@southerncarolina.org or 803-571-9954.

