COLUMBIA – Pee Dee Extractors LLC, a hemp processing company, recently announced plans to establish operations in Marion County.

The company’s more than $2.9 million investment is projected to create 25 new jobs. Using a carbon dioxide extraction method, Pee Dee Extractors LLC processes hemp for CBD and its byproducts.

Located at 1506 U.S. 378 in Gresham, Pee Dee Extractors, LLC’s new facility will serve as a location where the company can grow hemp for seed production and also research development. The new facility is expected to be online by the end January 2020.

Individuals interested in joining the Pee Dee Extractors LLC team should visit www.lifeleafmedical.com.

