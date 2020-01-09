COLUMBIA – Pee Dee Extractors LLC, a hemp processing company, recently announced plans to establish operations in Marion County.
The company’s more than $2.9 million investment is projected to create 25 new jobs. Using a carbon dioxide extraction method, Pee Dee Extractors LLC processes hemp for CBD and its byproducts.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Located at 1506 U.S. 378 in Gresham, Pee Dee Extractors, LLC’s new facility will serve as a location where the company can grow hemp for seed production and also research development. The new facility is expected to be online by the end January 2020.
Individuals interested in joining the Pee Dee Extractors LLC team should visit www.lifeleafmedical.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.