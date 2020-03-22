Healthy food business workshop March 26

Entrepreneurs who want to combine their love of food and desire to have a business will find an appetizing free workshop for residents in the South Carolina Promise Zone.
The South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF) is hosting a Healthy Food Business Workshop on Thursday, March 26. The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the West Campus Library of USC-Salkehatchie, 465 James Brandt Blvd., Allendale.
The goal, according to the SCCLF, is to create access to healthy food enterprises and essential services such as grocery stores, corner stores, farmers markets, food hubs and mobile markets selling healthy food.
There is no cost to attend and it is appropriate for participants at all stages of project development.
Attendees will learn how to start up a healthy food business. Topics include the process, the basics of project financing, and seeing examples of successfully financed projects from across South Carolina.
To register, go online to:
The SCCLF a nonprofit organization that transforms and revitalizes communities throughout South Carolina by financing projects that provide housing, access to food and essential services, attract businesses, employ community members and stimulate economic activity. By providing loans and technical assistance to organizations that seek to strengthen the social and economic fabric of local communities, the SCCLF empowers communities to effect their own transformation.
The S.C. Promise Zone, funded by the federal government and whose lead organization is SouthernCarolina Alliance, is a program to give challenged places a better chance at getting federal grants and other help. Included in the Promise Zone are all of Allendale, Bamberg and Hampton counties as well as significant parts of Barnwell, Colleton and Jasper counties.
Anyone with questions may contact Sharkey at kelly@sccommunityloanfund.org or go online to www.sccommunityloanfund.org