Healthy food business workshop March 26

Entrepreneurs who want to combine their love of food and desire to have a business will find an appetizing free workshop for residents in the South Carolina Promise Zone.

The South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF) is hosting a Healthy Food Business Workshop on Thursday, March 26. The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the West Campus Library of USC-Salkehatchie, 465 James Brandt Blvd., Allendale.

The goal, according to the SCCLF, is to create access to healthy food enterprises and essential services such as grocery stores, corner stores, farmers markets, food hubs and mobile markets selling healthy food.

There is no cost to attend and it is appropriate for participants at all stages of project development.

Attendees will learn how to start up a healthy food business. Topics include the process, the basics of project financing, and seeing examples of successfully financed projects from across South Carolina.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To register, go online to: