Orangeburg’s Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, presented children’s books to CASA Family Systems and Regional Medical Center on Jan. 3.
Barbara Andrews, an eighth-grade English teacher at Sandy Run K-8 School and the group’s first vice president, said community service is an important part of the organization’s mission.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re very much interested in working in the community. We are going to be doing something for back to school. We haven’t set the date for that. We’re going to have things like women empowerment symposiums for things about health and women and entrepreneurship. Things like that are on our calendar for later in the year,” Andrews said, noting that the books will hopefully bring joy and comfort to the children who need them most.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.