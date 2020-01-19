{{featured_button_text}}
011920 delta tau 1

Orangeburg’s Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently donated children’s books to CASA Family Systems, a local nonprofit which serves victims of sexual assault and domestic and family violence. Shown are, from left, the chapter’s corresponding secretary, Darlene Dunmore, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Howard Middle School; CASA/Family Systems business manager Priscilla Felder; and the chapter’s first vice president, Barbara Andrews.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Orangeburg’s Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, presented children’s books to CASA Family Systems and Regional Medical Center on Jan. 3.

Barbara Andrews, an eighth-grade English teacher at Sandy Run K-8 School and the group’s first vice president, said community service is an important part of the organization’s mission.

“We’re very much interested in working in the community. We are going to be doing something for back to school. We haven’t set the date for that. We’re going to have things like women empowerment symposiums for things about health and women and entrepreneurship. Things like that are on our calendar for later in the year,” Andrews said, noting that the books will hopefully bring joy and comfort to the children who need them most.

