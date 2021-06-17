Generac expanding in Edgefield

COLUMBIA – Generac Power Systems Inc. (Generac), a leading global power and energy technology company serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets, announced plans to expand operations in Edgefield County and create 300 new jobs. This new commitment adds to the company’s initial announcement this year and will bring Generac’s collective total of new jobs in the state to 750.

Founded in 1959, Generac is an industry leader that offers a broad range of power and energy solutions including back-up and prime power generator systems; engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment; and solar + battery storage systems.

Located at 30 Industrial Park Blvd. in Trenton, Generac's expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand for Generac’s home standby generators and associated energy technologies. The company’s location in South Carolina also serves as a distribution center to customers in the Southeast.

Individuals interested in joining the Generac team should visit the company's careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Edgefield County was also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0