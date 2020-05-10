FRANCES V. WEAVER, THE PEDIATRIC CLINIC: ‘I never considered any other profession’

THE NOMINATION: Frances Weaver’s five-plus decades of being an RN have been full of care, warmth and love for her patients. Dr. Tracy Macpherson of The Pediatric Clinic in Orangeburg said of Frances, “She has always been committed to her nurse calling. Her touch has been felt by hundreds, perhaps thousands, of our children. Her experienced words of advice have helped many parents and grandparents feel at ease.”
Although Frances retired last year, patients and parents still ask about her. “She has left a legacy that anyone would be made proud of,” Macpherson said.
FRANCES VICE WEAVER, RN, Cameron: Born in Orangeburg Regional Hospital. After graduating from Cameron High School, she entered the Orangeburg Regional Hospital School of Nursing. Following graduation, she worked in the hospital’s ICU as a registered nurse for two years, then began working with The Pediatric Clinic of Orangeburg when it opened in 1972, retiring in 2019 after a 47-year career as the TPC triage nurse. She has been married for 48 years to Robert Weaver. They have two children and four granddaughters.
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: “As I was growing up as a young child, my parents often visited patients in the old Orangeburg Regional Hospital. I would remain in the lobby. At that time, the hospital switchboard was located in the lobby area. I was intrigued by watching the switchboard operator maneuvering her skilled hands with the many panels of controls and apparatus as she communicated with physicians, nurses and other hospital employees as well as incoming calls.
“This was also the central location for many of the health care workers to stop. I observed physicians and nurses discuss treatments, plans and other patient needs. (There was no HIPPA in those days). I became more interested and curious as to what was happening behind the scenes of this central hub, therefore sparking my interest in wanting to become a nurse and be a part of caring for the sick and helping others. As a result, I never considered any other profession — all I dreamed of growing up was to become a nurse.”
MEMORABLE EVENTS: “After administering injections to pediatric patients, they would kiss me or hug me (no holding a grudge for maybe hurting them); watching ill patients improve and recover; running into patients or their families in a grocery store or other public settings coming to me greeting me with a smile or thank you -- often referring to me as the ‘shot lady’ but in a sweet thoughtful manner.
“I have had the privilege of knowing thousands of wonderful families establishing a meaningful lasting rapport with them, touching some precious lives hopefully not only physically but also spiritually. Everywhere I go I encounter these folks and my husband asks me, ‘Do you know everybody?’
“My saddest memories are our patients who have died, but thankfully the percentage is lower in the pediatric population, but each life lost breaks my heart. My biggest regret is that I did not keep a log of the cute statements that my patients made over the years so that I could have written a children’s book in my retirement.”
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: “I love children. They are so spontaneous, frank, honest, they speak from their precious little hearts. They’re exciting and optimistic. Adorable children have hugs galore to share … they are so lovable and huggable. This has been a profession where one can always get a hug from a loving little soul. Children warm my heart and lift my spirits. Nurturing them has been my pleasure.
“Seeing second-generation children has also been rewarding. I have worked with some of the greatest physicians who have been my mentors and taught me so much for which I am grateful. Being a part of The Pediatric Clinic staff for 47 years has been a blessing. Nursing is comparable to the Golden Rule: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ Helping those in need and making a difference in others’ lives is truly satisfying.
THE FUTURE FOR ME: “I suppose all good things come to an end, where one chapter closes, another begins. I recently retired. My chapter now is vital to manage my husband’s severe hypoglycemia, a challenge we face every day. I am his biggest advocate for this diagnosis. I am grateful for some medical background to enable me to continue some nursing skills to help him.
THE FUTURE OF NURSING: “I believe the COVID-19 will forever change the way we practice medicine. I would be delighted to see my grandchildren choose this noble profession.
NURSING DURING COVID-19: “I had retired prior to this pandemic, but I encourage others to follow the guidelines for protection to prevent the spread. I feel for health care professionals during this crisis and pray daily for them. They are OUR HEROES.
“I am honored and humbled for this recognition as there are many deserving nurses in our community.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.