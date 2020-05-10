FRANCES V. WEAVER, THE PEDIATRIC CLINIC: ‘I never considered any other profession’

“This was also the central location for many of the health care workers to stop. I observed physicians and nurses discuss treatments, plans and other patient needs. (There was no HIPPA in those days). I became more interested and curious as to what was happening behind the scenes of this central hub, therefore sparking my interest in wanting to become a nurse and be a part of caring for the sick and helping others. As a result, I never considered any other profession — all I dreamed of growing up was to become a nurse.”

MEMORABLE EVENTS: “After administering injections to pediatric patients, they would kiss me or hug me (no holding a grudge for maybe hurting them); watching ill patients improve and recover; running into patients or their families in a grocery store or other public settings coming to me greeting me with a smile or thank you -- often referring to me as the ‘shot lady’ but in a sweet thoughtful manner.

“I have had the privilege of knowing thousands of wonderful families establishing a meaningful lasting rapport with them, touching some precious lives hopefully not only physically but also spiritually. Everywhere I go I encounter these folks and my husband asks me, ‘Do you know everybody?’