Former S.C. revenue director hosts new podcast

COLUMBIA -- In the midst of historic economic uncertainty, two-time South Carolina Revenue Director Burnet “Burnie” Maybank will host weekly conversations with South Carolina’s top business leaders to talk economic development and charting a course forward for the Palmetto State.

“We planned on launching a new economic development podcast later this year, but when the economic downturn hit, we knew we couldn’t wait,” Maybank said. “Now is the time to share the innovative changes companies are making across our state, across all industries. And we must talk about how we are re-igniting our economic development engine.”

Maybank, a partner with the Nexsen Pruet law firm, along with award-winning journalist Kara Gormley Meador, will interview c-suite executives, state agency leaders and economic developers, covering topics like manufacturing production adjustments and responses to COVID-19, advice on getting ‘back to business,’ and even beekeeping. New episodes are published every Wednesday and can be streamed for free at www.buzzpodcastsc.com, or via podcast streaming platforms.