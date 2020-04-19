Former S.C. revenue director hosts new podcast

COLUMBIA -- In the midst of historic economic uncertainty, two-time South Carolina Revenue Director Burnet “Burnie” Maybank will host weekly conversations with South Carolina’s top business leaders to talk economic development and charting a course forward for the Palmetto State.
“We planned on launching a new economic development podcast later this year, but when the economic downturn hit, we knew we couldn’t wait,” Maybank said. “Now is the time to share the innovative changes companies are making across our state, across all industries. And we must talk about how we are re-igniting our economic development engine.”
Maybank, a partner with the Nexsen Pruet law firm, along with award-winning journalist Kara Gormley Meador, will interview c-suite executives, state agency leaders and economic developers, covering topics like manufacturing production adjustments and responses to COVID-19, advice on getting ‘back to business,’ and even beekeeping. New episodes are published every Wednesday and can be streamed for free at www.buzzpodcastsc.com, or via podcast streaming platforms.
“Our kick-off conversation with Nephron Pharmaceuticals President and CEO Lou Kennedy will encourage and excite you,” Gormley-Meador said. “The Nephron team retooled operations almost overnight in response to COVID-19. nIt’s this kind of strong and courageous leadership that will get our state through this crisis.”
Initial guests include:
• Lou Kennedy, president and CEO, Nephron Pharmaceuticals
• Andrena Powell-Baker, president of the South Carolina Economic Developer’s Association; Senior Manager, Community Relations and Development, Lockhart Power
• Richard Blackwell, president-elect of the South Carolina Economic Developer’s Association; Vice President of Development, Southeast Region, Agracel, Inc.
• James Chavez, president and CEO, South Carolina Power Team
• Jonathan Yarborough, Director of Government Affairs and Economic Development, Dominion Energy
“That’s a pretty stellar list, and it’s just the start,” Maybank said.
“We also have some fun on the podcast,” Gormley-Meador said. “If you know Burnie, that’s a must. In fact, the podcast is named for his beekeeping hobby, which I’m sure you will hear about at some point!”
News tips, questions and booking inquires can be submitted online at www.buzzpodcastsc.com, or emailed to thebuzzpodcastsc@gmail.com.
