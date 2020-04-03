Food Lion donating $3.1M for coronavirus relief
Food Lion donating $3.1M for coronavirus relief

SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion announced a $3.1 million donation, with the majority being earmarked to feed those who are in need right now and to help its neighbors who are significantly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“At Food Lion, our customers and associates who are part of the towns and cities we serve, are at the heart of everything we do and now, more than ever, we want to make sure we care for and nourish them during this time,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president.

The $3.1 million will be designated to support:

• $500,000 donation to fund medical research at UNC Health: Scientists at UNC Health are working to develop promising treatments, protective vaccines and public health practices for COVID-19. Funding this potentially lifesaving research is yet another way we can be there for our communities during this unprecedented time.

• An additional $1 million donation, which is equivalent to 10 million meals, to nourish and care for local communities through Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds.

• Food Lion will also infuse $1 million into the Lion’s Pride Foundation, its associate emergency care fund to support associates whose families may be impacted by this crisis.

“We will continue to do everything we can to get all our neighbors through this,” Ham said. “We know our communities are counting on us during this pandemic crisis and we are here to support and provide care during this time.”

