Food Lion, customers, suppliers partner to provide meals to neighbors in need

SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion customers have the opportunity to make a much-needed difference in their neighbors’ lives by making a $5 donation to Feeding America and 30 of its member food banks located across Food Lion’s service area through the retailer’s new “Summers Without Hunger” campaign.

The campaign is supported by six suppliers to Food Lion — Campbells, Hormel, Kellogg’s, Pepsi Co., Seald Sweet and Tyson — who will each donate up to 250,000 units of product to help fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

To participate, customers simply need to take one of the backpack-shaped hangtags from the Summers Without Hunger display through June 30, and hand it to the cashier at checkout, or select the item while placing their home delivery or pickup order through Food Lion To Go at shop.foodlion.com.

Food Lion Feeds will then donate that $5 to the member food bank closest to that store and to Feeding America. Each $5 donation customers make in their local Food Lion store triggers a product donation from each of the participating vendors.