First Orangeburg Black banker in modern times dies

At that time, the Black community had reached a new milestone in seeing someone in the bank who looks more like the mass population.

Curtis Carter became a household name in the Orangeburg Black community. If a Black person in Orangeburg didn’t know of Carter, they most likely heard of him as becoming the new Black banker serving at Southern Bank & Trust.

After coming to Orangeburg, Carter used his basketball talents while serving in the banking business. A man of deep conviction, he became very active in all aspects of the Orangeburg community.

While settling in Orangeburg, Carter joined St. Paul Baptist Church and moved up to chairman of the trustee board. Also, he played a very active role in many Orangeburg organizations, colleges, Chamber of Commerce, the Revitalization Association, Masonic affiliation, the Rotary Club and many other community organizations.

Carter, who was simply a “people person” and a “man always with a smile,” came to Orangeburg with a mission on his mind and he accomplished what he set out to do. He learned how to work with the people and the ways of Orangeburg in the banking community.

Curtis Carter played his part in the manner that he needed and from that point, he was able to master the life being a Black man who succeeded in the banking business in Orangeburg.

Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.

