First Citizens to aid low-income communities

Under the plan, First Citizens Bank would support lending and investing in the areas of affordable housing, small business and community development over a five-year period from 2021-25, following completion of the proposed merger of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (“First Citizens”), the parent company of First Citizens Bank, and CIT Group Inc. (“CIT”).

“We’re pleased to announce a plan to bring additional investment to our markets and help grow these vibrant and diverse communities and businesses — at a time when these efforts are truly needed,” said Frank B. Holding, chairman and chief executive officer of First Citizens. “We have a legacy of giving back to the cities and towns we serve, and this plan serves as a testimony to the commitments and values that will represent our combined company. We’re glad to establish a new partnership with NCRC and its members in creating this plan and look to build even stronger relationships that will last well into the future.”