Event connects local students, 90 colleges

AIKEN – Recruiters from over 90 colleges and universities will be available to meet with high school students and parents at this year’s CSRA College Night, which will take place Thursday from 5-8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia.

Seniors will have an opportunity to win one of 10 $1,000 scholarships. Admission is free and open to the public.

Over the years, more than $300,000 in scholarship funding has been offered to area students who attend College Night.

According to Kim Mitchell, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Education Outreach, College Night provides a valuable resource especially for area students in the nearby counties of Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Bamberg, Edgefield and Orangeburg in South Carolina and Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia, though invitations are sent to all high schools within a 150-mile radius.

"Colleges and universities look at this event as a great place to visit," said Mitchell, SRNS Education Outreach. Also, the breakout sessions and seminars found at College Night add value by answering questions on financial aid, completing the FAFSA Federal Aid application and local WORC grants.”

College Night provides a way for CSRA students and parents to:

Obtain information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition.

Learn about HOPE and LIFE scholarships, SRS Apprenticeships and financial literacy.

Visit a counseling center that will be open throughout the evening where students and parents can seek advice about the college application process from high school advisors and admissions professionals.

Visit a career exploration area where students can discover their options after college. Students will be able to participate in a quick “card sort” interest inventory to validate their career choice.

Colleges and universities attending this year include:

Denmark Technical College

South Carolina State University

Voorhees University

CSRA College Night is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, South Carolina Society for Professional Engineers-Aiken Chapter, iHeart Media and Centerra.

For more information, visit the College Night web site at http://www.srs.gov, click on Outreach, then Education Outreach Programs, then CSRA College Night: