EPA leader, Clyburn, commerce secretary visit Claflin

Clyburn at Claflin

Claflin President Dwaun J. Warmack, right, greets Congressman James Clyburn during the visit to the university Friday by Clyburn and other federal officials.

 Special to The T&D

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan and Congressman James E. Clyburn joined U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Senior Adviser to the President and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu at Claflin University on Friday to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to rebuilding America’s infrastructure in rural communities.

The visit highlighted federal funding opportunities available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for communities in South Carolina.

Regan, Clyburn, Raimondo and Landrieu toured the Orangeburg water-treatment plant and the Railroad Corner redevelopment project, followed by a roundtable with local stakeholders to address water infrastructure needs and discuss federal efforts to ensure residents have access to clean, reliable water.

They also joined Claflin University students to discuss the importance of strengthening the relationship between historically Black colleges and universities and federal agencies.

The day concluded with a visit to the Orangeburg County Library’s community conference center for a roundtable discussion to hear from local leaders on the importance of having accessible and affordable broadband in their communities.

