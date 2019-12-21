The EmpowerHer Orangeburg Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association won awards at the ABWA’s 70th year awards gala.
The chapter won the American Business Women’s Association 2018-19 Level 1 Best Practices in League Management Award. Level 1 is the highest achievement for a chapter in the ABWA.
Best Practice committee members were Corinna Aiken, Brenda Austin, Brooke Howard, Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes and Sonya Sims.
The chapter also won a Brilliance Unleashed! Award, which recognizes the top 10 chapters. The EmpowerHer ABWA Charter was chosen as one of the top 10 chapters for a one-time award given by ABWA National Executive Director Renee’ Street at the national gala.
Chapter members Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes, founder and president; Brenda Austin, Formation Team member and past treasurer; and Darlene Williams, charter member; traveled to the ABWA National Women’s Leadership Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 2-6, at Harrah’s Casino and Hotel to accept the groundbreaking awards on behalf the members of the EmpowerHer ABWA Chapter.
“As I look over the past two years, I am so inspired by the phenomenal women that have stepped up to the plate to ‘show up’ for themselves to connect, learn and grow personally and professionally in every area of their lives through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition opportunities,” Jamerson-Holmes said.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to connect and lead women both personally and professionally by starting the American Business Women’s Association chapter EmpowerHer in Orangeburg,” she said. “I am excited about all of the great things that the EmpowerHer ABWA Chapter is doing for the women in Orangeburg County community and surrounding areas by ‘Changing Women’s Lives One Women at a Time’ through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition”
ABWA National Executive Director Renee’ Street was in Orangeburg for the chapter launch. She said she was impressed with what has been accomplished, according to Jamerson-Holmes.
“The new founder and chapter president, Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes, has jumped at the opportunity to expand women’s opportunities in Orangeburg so they can find their voice, sharpen their business skills, network and support other like-minded working women,” Street said. “I was overwhelmed when I attended their installation ceremony on May 20. Installing a new chapter with over 100 women was inspiring.
“The EmpowerHer Chapter is a great addition to expanding our global reach as well as contributing to the mission of American Business Women's Association in the Orangeburg and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Sonja Ogletree Satani, president of the SC Area Council of ABWA and past national president. "The members of the EmpowerHer Chapter are already changing lives and their community one person at a time.”
EmpowerHer is the second ABWA chapter to form in Orangeburg. In 1981, a chapter was formed at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
