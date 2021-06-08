Electric co-ops report lower carbon dioxide emissions

Though the report includes energy use by other economic sectors such as transportation, it states that the decreases “will largely be a result of changes in the carbon intensity (carbon dioxide per British thermal unit) of the fuel mix, especially in the electric power sector.”

“There’s more to the increased use of carbon-free energy than meets the eye,” said Hochstetler. “A growing amount of renewable energy is being produced by consumers themselves.”

The electricity generated on the user’s side of the electric meter — usually by solar panels in South Carolina — is not measured in Central Electric’s data.

“We estimate as much as 20 megawatts of electricity are produced by some of the 800,000 co-op members across the state,” Hochstetler said. “Since it’s used directly by the co-op members and doesn’t go through the electric meter, it may not be measured, but we know it’s there.”

Cooperatives also have created a large network of community solar installations across the state. Community, or shared, solar is renewable energy, locally produced, for co-op consumer-members who want it, as explained at www.myscsolar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0