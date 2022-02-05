Ehrhardt Pharmacy's Avant recognized as Bamberg ambassador

BAMBERG – In recognition of her lifetime of service and contributions to the well-being of the citizens of Bamberg County, local pharmacist Donna G. Avant, R.Ph., and Ehrhardt Pharmacy were recognized as official ambassadors of Bamberg County on Jan. 28.

Ehrhardt Pharmacy has been providing health care education and medication management free of charge to her customers and the surrounding communities for many years. In 2020, Avant launched a telehealth program so customers could connect virtually to their health care providers from the pharmacy. Her innovative leadership in rural health care saw her named the 2021 Pharmacist of the Year by the South Carolina Pharmacy Association.

"Donna Avant has played an invaluable role as a community pharmacist, and we couldn't be more pleased to honor the transformative work she is doing," said Bamberg County Council Chairman Spencer Donaldson, who presented the resolution on behalf of Bamberg County. "She is a compassionate leader who has demonstrated that a pharmacist's role goes far beyond supplying medications. Her efforts here at Ehrhardt Pharmacy illustrates excellence in rural health care and truly makes a difference in the lives of so many people."

Bamberg County Councilman Larry Haynes echoed those sentiments as he stood next to Donaldson in front of Avant's family, local officials and pharmacy employees as the resolution which was adopted in October during his tenure as chairman was read.

"The impact of Ms. Avant and Ehrhardt Pharmacy has been nothing short of remarkable. They have changed, better yet, saved lives with health screenings, chronic disease education and community outreach. A telehealth program in Bamberg County was something that was almost unheard of before the pandemic, but Ehrhardt Pharmacy's dedication to ensuring their customers receive the best health care possible made that a reality. Our county is very grateful. "

Bamberg County Council was not the only elected body on hand to show their appreciation to Avant and Ehrhardt Pharmacy.

"Having dedicated her life and entire career to caring for rural communities, notably Ehrhardt, I have personally observed Donna's unwavering commitment to making us healthier and happier," said former Ehrhardt Mayor William Stanley before reading a certificate of excellence from the Town of Ehrhardt in recognition of Avant's support of community initiatives. He was joined by newly inaugurated Mayor Hallman "Gene" Sease and Town Councilman William Edinger.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy with a bachelor of science in pharmacy, Avant has worked as a pharmacist for more than 33 years. Her work history includes pharmacist for Eckerd Drug in Walterboro; Walmart Pharmacy, filling where needed at various S.C. locations; Winn-Dixie Pharmacy in Hampton, serving as district manager for more than 35 stores in three states; and pharmacist in charge at Walmart Pharmacy in Barnwell.

In November of 2013 Avant became the sole owner and operator of Ehrhardt Pharmacy LLC, a rural independent pharmacy in Ehrhardt.

"I am overwhelmed and truly honored by your graciousness," Avant said, moments after accepting the awards. "Working with people is what I enjoy the most and I am proud to serve the people of Ehrhardt, Bamberg County, and other surrounding areas."

"Helping people one-on-one to understand their bodies and to change those results is so rewarding," she said.

"Ehrhardt Pharmacy is committed to improving the quality of life in our communities, one individual at a time."

For more information about telehealth at Ehrhardt Pharmacy, contact the pharmacy staff at 803-267-2121.

