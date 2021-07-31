Ehrhardt Pharmacist named 2021 Pharmacist of the Year

EHRHARDT -- Ehrhardt Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Donna Avant, R.Ph., was recently named 2021 Pharmacist of the Year by the South Carolina Pharmacy Association in appreciation for exemplary leadership.

“Donna Avant is truly an extraordinary pharmacist,” said Kathy Schwarting, CEO of Palmetto Care Connections (PCC), a non-profit telehealth network headquartered in Bamberg. “Donna consistently goes above and beyond to serve the health care needs of Ehrhardt and the surrounding communities, not only with prescriptions but health screenings, chronic disease education and outreach.”

“In 2020, Ehrhardt Pharmacy partnered with PCC to offer telehealth services for their customers,” said Schwarting. “Bamberg Family Practice is currently providing telehealth visits to their patients at Ehrhardt Pharmacy, and Low Country Health Care System as well as S.C. Department of Mental Health plan to begin telehealth services at Ehrhardt Pharmacy soon. The telehealth program is just one example of Donna’s outside of the box thinking and dedication to helping her customers get the health care services they need. On behalf of the PCC Board of Directors and the PCC team, we congratulate Donna on the tremendous honor of being named South Carolina Pharmacist of the Year.”