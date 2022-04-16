Edisto prepares students for careers with job fair

More than 30 representatives from fields ranging from law enforcement to food service converged on the Edisto High School gymnasium on March 30 to give students lessons in career readiness.

"It was for the entire school. This gives the students an opportunity to see different careers that are out there. They can actually speak to those persons that are involved in them. We can tell them, but it tends to be more of an impact actually hearing it from a person being involved or working in that position," Terri Franklin, EHS lead counselor, said.

Agencies present at the career fair included, but were not limited to, DAK Americas, Volvo, Chic-Fil-A, McDonald's, the North Charleston Police Department, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and the Orangeburg County Fire District.

"We had several students that actually graduated from Edisto High School that came back to participate in our career fair also. That was another important thing. They actually got to see students that graduated from here and how successful they have become," Franklin said.

EHS Career Specialist Trina Jeter said, "The goal is to make sure that these students are college and career ready. It's better to be be able to be hands-on to see things up close and personal. It gives a more in-depth look into a particular career."

A college fair featuring representatives from 29 colleges had also been held on March 11, giving students a chance to explore their higher education options beyond high school.

"We actually had students who were accepted on the spot with various colleges on that day," Franklin said.

EHS Principal Alexis King said the career and college fairs are just a tool to prepare students for whatever they may decide to do beyond high school.

"We can give them the knowledge from the academic piece, but it really does help when these folks that are actually working these careers can really give them additional insight for what it is that we're trying to prepare them for on our end. So that collaboration between the academic world and the career world is extremely important," King said.

Franklin said putting on the career and college fair events is a team effort among herself, her secretary, Penny Sanders, Jeter and counselor Nicole Golson.

"It's just not one person. We all work together as a team," she said.

