Dominion urges savings during Energy Action Month

CAYCE – In observance of National Energy Action Month, Dominion Energy South Carolina encourages customers to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient with easy, do-it-yourself tips – just in time as cooler weather approaches.
“A few small changes can make an impact on energy savings,” said Ginger Greenway, Dominion Energy South Carolina manager of Energy Information Services. “We are committed to helping our customers find ways to be energy wise and save money through the programs and tips offered on our EnergyWise website. National Energy Action Month in October is the perfect time to get started.”
Follow these four easy tips to prepare for the heating season:
- Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower during colder months. Each degree above 68 can significantly increase your heating bill.
- Install a smart thermostat that can be programmed to lower the temperature even further than 68 degrees overnight or while no one is at home. Make sure the thermostat is installed properly and is compatible with the heating and cooling unit.
- Caulk, seal and weather-strip around all seams, cracks, and openings – especially exterior doors and windows – to protect the home from drafts. Check air filters monthly and change them when dirty. Also, check ductwork for leaks and tears.
- Have the central heating and cooling system serviced annually by a professional. This can extend the life of the system while maintaining optimum efficiency.
