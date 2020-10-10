Dominion urges savings during Energy Action Month

CAYCE – In observance of National Energy Action Month, Dominion Energy South Carolina encourages customers to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient with easy, do-it-yourself tips – just in time as cooler weather approaches.

“A few small changes can make an impact on energy savings,” said Ginger Greenway, Dominion Energy South Carolina manager of Energy Information Services. “We are committed to helping our customers find ways to be energy wise and save money through the programs and tips offered on our EnergyWise website. National Energy Action Month in October is the perfect time to get started.”