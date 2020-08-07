Dominion ups incentives to boost small businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAYCE – Small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout South Carolina continue to benefit from Dominion Energy’s Small Business Energy Solutions Program.

The program recently increased incentives from 80% of project costs to 90% of costs – up to $6,000 – for eligible small businesses and nonprofit customers to install energy-efficient lighting and refrigeration upgrades.

“We are committed now more than ever to helping small businesses and nonprofit organizations save energy and money,” said Annika Goodson, program manager. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to present economic challenges for business owners across our state. The incentive increase will help offset the costs of energy-efficient upgrades while helping small business owners and nonprofits keep more money in their pockets.”

Program benefits include:

• Free on-site energy analysis of lighting or refrigeration.

• Simple, cost-effective options and easy-to-follow recommendations to help manage lighting or refrigeration expenses.

• Financial incentives that cover up to 90% (not to exceed $6,000) of the cost of most lighting and refrigeration projects with a potentially fast return on investment.