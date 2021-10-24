Dominion offers incentives to agribusiness

CAYCE – South Carolina agricultural businesses may now be eligible for thousands of dollars in incentives toward qualifying energy-efficiency projects through Dominion Energy’s EnergyWise for Your Business program.

New program offerings provide additional help for qualifying agribusinesses such as commercial dairy, poultry, swine and grain operations to help fund lighting upgrades and other energy efficiency projects.

The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible non-residential electric customers to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with energy-efficient technologies.

Participating customers can apply for up to $100,000 per eligible project type and customer tax ID annually, subject to terms and conditions. Project types include lighting, HVAC, food service and custom.

“Agriculture is a big part of South Carolina, and we are excited to expand this successful program to meet the needs of these customers by finding the best solution for their operations,” said Annika Goodson, program manager. “Projects will require preapproval to qualify, so customers should connect with us before beginning a project. That way, we can help them determine the best approach to optimize the available financial incentives.”