Dominion offers incentives to agribusiness

CAYCE – South Carolina agricultural businesses may now be eligible for thousands of dollars in incentives toward qualifying energy-efficiency projects through Dominion Energy’s EnergyWise for Your Business program.
New program offerings provide additional help for qualifying agribusinesses such as commercial dairy, poultry, swine and grain operations to help fund lighting upgrades and other energy efficiency projects.
The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible non-residential electric customers to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with energy-efficient technologies.
Participating customers can apply for up to $100,000 per eligible project type and customer tax ID annually, subject to terms and conditions. Project types include lighting, HVAC, food service and custom.
“Agriculture is a big part of South Carolina, and we are excited to expand this successful program to meet the needs of these customers by finding the best solution for their operations,” said Annika Goodson, program manager. “Projects will require preapproval to qualify, so customers should connect with us before beginning a project. That way, we can help them determine the best approach to optimize the available financial incentives.”
The program offers incentives for site-specific, cost-effective technologies. Projects must demonstrate specific and proven energy savings and costs. Custom agribusiness projects might include:
- Heating pads for swine
- Dairy milk pre-coolers
- Animal agricultural: LED lighting
- Horticultural lighting: LED replacement
- Grain bin variable frequency drives (VFD)
- Well pump tune-ups
- Well pump VFDs
Also, Dominion small business and nonprofit customers are eligible for thousands of dollars in incentives when making energy-efficiency improvements to their existing heating and cooling systems as part of the company’s Small Business Energy Solutions Program.
Financial incentives cover 90% – up to $6,000 – of the cost for energy-efficiency improvements to most HVAC, lighting and refrigeration projects with a potentially fast return on investment.
Since 2014, the program has offered tailored recommendations to help meet the energy-saving needs of each participant. Initially focusing on lighting and refrigeration upgrades, the program’s expansion now includes incentives for advanced heating and cooling system tune-ups, smart thermostats, duct sealing and HVAC controls.
Program benefits include:
- Free on-site energy analysis of lighting, refrigeration and HVAC systems.
- Simple, cost-effective options and easy-to-follow recommendations to help manage lighting, refrigeration or HVAC system expenses.
- Local, prequalified contractors to perform the work at the convenience of the business, as well as removal and environmentally friendly disposal of old fluorescent lamps and ballasts.
The Small Business Energy Solutions Program is available to Dominion Energy South Carolina’s small business and small, nonprofit customers with five or fewer electric service accounts and an annual energy use of 350,000 kilowatt hours or less. For information about how to participate, complete program eligibility, and terms and conditions, email SCEnergyExperts@DominionEnergySC.com, call 877-7847234 or visit DominionEnergySC.com/smallbusiness.