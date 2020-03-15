Dominion launches energy-saving program in Vance

“We seek to actively meet customers in their communities and provide education that empowers them to make informed decisions about how they use energy,” said Gerald Freeman, program manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. “We’re excited to work with our customers in Vance to help them save money and create a more energy-efficient community.”

By taking advantage of the energy-efficiency tips, rebates and incentives associated with EnergyWise programs, Dominion Energy customers have reduced electricity usage by more than 797,000 megawatt hours during the last eight years – that’s enough energy to power 67,463 homes for a year.

Dominion Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of EnergyWise programs that work together to increase overall energy efficiency and reduce energy usage. For more information about Dominion Energy EnergyWise and energy-efficiency efforts, visit dominionenergysc.com/EnergyWise or call toll-free at 1-877-510-7234.

