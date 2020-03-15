Dominion launches energy-saving program in Vance

CAYCE – Dominion Energy hosted a kickoff event in partnership with the town of Vance at the Family and Friends Center to inform residents of the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program, which offers free energy-saving products to eligible customers. Approximately 80 residents in the community were invited to learn more about the program that runs through the end of March.
The Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program includes the installation of the following energy efficiency measures in customer homes:
• LED light bulbs
• kitchen faucet aerators
• electric water heater wraps and insulation for water heater pipes
• advanced power strips
• adjustment of electric water heater temperature
• HVAC air filter replacement
In addition to the energy efficiency measures, a select number of mobile or manufactured homes will receive weatherization upgrades such as air and duct sealing, attic insulation and reflective roof coating.
Dominion Energy started the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program in 2013 to provide eligible neighborhoods with energy education and the direct installation of energy-saving improvements for residential customers at no cost.
“We seek to actively meet customers in their communities and provide education that empowers them to make informed decisions about how they use energy,” said Gerald Freeman, program manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. “We’re excited to work with our customers in Vance to help them save money and create a more energy-efficient community.”
By taking advantage of the energy-efficiency tips, rebates and incentives associated with EnergyWise programs, Dominion Energy customers have reduced electricity usage by more than 797,000 megawatt hours during the last eight years – that’s enough energy to power 67,463 homes for a year.
Dominion Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of EnergyWise programs that work together to increase overall energy efficiency and reduce energy usage. For more information about Dominion Energy EnergyWise and energy-efficiency efforts, visit dominionenergysc.com/EnergyWise or call toll-free at 1-877-510-7234.