Dominion hits milestone with natural gas service

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAYCE – Demand for natural gas for home heating, cooking and manufacturing continues to grow in South Carolina, and Dominion Energy announced in September it is now serving more than 400,000 natural gas customers.

“This exciting milestone speaks to the continued, growing demand for natural gas service in South Carolina,” said Felicia Howard, vice president of gas operations for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “Our customers know natural gas is a safe, reliable and affordable source of energy to fuel their homes and businesses. And they enjoy the comfort and convenience it provides.”

Continuing a history of service started in 1846 when Charleston Gas Light Company first provided natural gas to customers in the state, Dominion Energy provides natural gas service to customers in 35 counties in South Carolina.

The company celebrated its 400,000th customer with an event at which Dominion Energy representatives presented Stuart and Christine Osha, new homebuyers in Lexington, a new natural gas grill. The Oshas are no strangers to natural gas.

“My experience with natural gas has always been really good – not only with cooking, but with having a gas hot water heater,” said Stuart Osha. He added that he’s surprised even more people aren’t taking advantage of the benefits of natural gas.