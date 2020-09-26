 Skip to main content
Dominion hits milestone with natural gas service
Dominion hits milestone with natural gas service

CAYCE – Demand for natural gas for home heating, cooking and manufacturing continues to grow in South Carolina, and Dominion Energy announced in September it is now serving more than 400,000 natural gas customers.

“This exciting milestone speaks to the continued, growing demand for natural gas service in South Carolina,” said Felicia Howard, vice president of gas operations for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “Our customers know natural gas is a safe, reliable and affordable source of energy to fuel their homes and businesses. And they enjoy the comfort and convenience it provides.”

Continuing a history of service started in 1846 when Charleston Gas Light Company first provided natural gas to customers in the state, Dominion Energy provides natural gas service to customers in 35 counties in South Carolina.

The company celebrated its 400,000th customer with an event at which Dominion Energy representatives presented Stuart and Christine Osha, new homebuyers in Lexington, a new natural gas grill. The Oshas are no strangers to natural gas.

“My experience with natural gas has always been really good – not only with cooking, but with having a gas hot water heater,” said Stuart Osha. He added that he’s surprised even more people aren’t taking advantage of the benefits of natural gas.

Dominion Energy is committed to achieving net zero emissions for carbon dioxide and methane across all of its gas and electric operations by 2050.

As the company works toward its 2050 goals, it is also focused on near-term progress, particularly on methane emissions from the company’s gas distribution system.

Under the net-zero plan, the company will reduce methane emissions by 65% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

All remaining emissions will be offset through the development of carbon-beneficial renewable natural gas, which captures greenhouse gas emissions from our nation’s farms, making the company’s gas distribution system net zero by 2040.

