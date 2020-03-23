Dominion donates $125,000 to COVID-19 response in S.C.

CAYCE – Dominion Energy South Carolina announced Monday a $125,000 contribution to the One SC Fund to support a collaborative statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contribution is part of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s $1 million to support national organizations, such as the American Red Cross, as well as to address local needs.

“Dominion Energy is steadfastly committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We will continue delivering safe, reliable energy and supporting our neighbors in need during this critical time.”

Dominion Energy South Carolina has been a supporter of the One SC Fund during storms dating back to the fund’s establishment during the 2015 Thousand-Year Flood. Housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation, the fund was recently activated to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.