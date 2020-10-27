Dockside Logistics plans 26 jobs at St. George facility

COLUMBIA – Dockside Logistics, a leading warehousing and distribution company, announced Tuesday plans to establish operations in Dorchester County.
The $8.5 million investment will create 26 new jobs over the next five years.
Founded in 2006, Dockside Logistics specializes in warehousing and distribution, third-party logistics, packaging and order fulfillment services for clients nationwide. The company's new Dorchester County operations will grow Dockside Logistics' presence in South Carolina, with the company already operating facilities in Charleston and Greenville Counties.
Dockside Logistics purchased a 100,000-square-foot speculative building located at 4756 U.S. Highway 78 in Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George that the company will utilize as a distribution center.
Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Dockside Logistics team should email HR@docksidelogistics.com.
"Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region. We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and excited to expand our presence in this community," Dockside Logistics Managing Member Steve Young said.
"It's exciting to see a company like Dockside Logistics grow their presence here in South Carolina. Today, we congratulate this great company on their $8.5 million investment and celebrate the 26 new jobs being created in the Palmetto State," Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Continental Tire expanding
Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental), a manufacturer and distributer of premium tires, announced plans to expand the company’s Lancaster County operations. The company is investing more than $20 million into the expansion.
Founded in 1871, Continental manufactures and distributes a complete line of passenger, light truck and commercial tires for original equipment and replacement markets. The company also offers technology solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation.
Continental’s expansion will include a new 88,000-square-foot building, which will be constructed next to the existing headquarters. This new facility will enable Continental to consolidate its footprint, while at the same time provide the space needed to support the continuous growth of its operations.
The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2022.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.