Dockside Logistics plans 26 jobs at St. George facility

COLUMBIA – Dockside Logistics, a leading warehousing and distribution company, announced Tuesday plans to establish operations in Dorchester County.

The $8.5 million investment will create 26 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2006, Dockside Logistics specializes in warehousing and distribution, third-party logistics, packaging and order fulfillment services for clients nationwide. The company's new Dorchester County operations will grow Dockside Logistics' presence in South Carolina, with the company already operating facilities in Charleston and Greenville Counties.

Dockside Logistics purchased a 100,000-square-foot speculative building located at 4756 U.S. Highway 78 in Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George that the company will utilize as a distribution center.

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Dockside Logistics team should email HR@docksidelogistics.com.

"Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region. We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and excited to expand our presence in this community," Dockside Logistics Managing Member Steve Young said.