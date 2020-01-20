COLUMBIA – The bipartisan co-chairmen of the South Carolina Energy Caucus, Rep.Nathan Ballentine, and Rep. Russell Ott, highlighted the unanimous passage of a House Resolution this past week to transition Santee Cooper to 100% clean energy by 2050.
The representatives celebrated the passage of H.4868 on Wednesday, a resolution that expresses the strong support of the House for a 100 percent clean energy future for Santee Cooper or its successor by 2050. It also calls for a fair and equitable transition to a clean energy future for energy workers and presses for more transparency and accountability in all energy decisions. Every representative’s name was added to this resolution in support of these worthy goals.
The future of Santee Cooper is expected to be a topic of significant debate in the 2020 legislative session. With the impending release of the S.C. Department of Administration’s purchase and management bid recommendations and the reform plan for Santee Cooper within the next 60 days, this is a timely resolution. The Energy Caucus leadership’s support for 100 percent clean energy by 2050 sends a strong signal that this issue will be at top of these lawmakers’ minds the next few months.
Ott said, “Whatever happens to Santee Cooper this spring, we can all agree this utility should be leading the way on clean energy, not lagging behind. Clean energy creates thousands of new jobs and lowers power bills across this state.”
The representatives pointed to a 2019 study by a leading energy firm that shows Santee Cooper can transition to 85 percent clean energy by 2030 and save ratepayers $360 million over business as usual practices. They also noted that a leading solar business predicted creating over 10,000 jobs from solar development in the state and has invested in a workforce development program at Greenville Tech to fill these roles.
Other lawmakers joined to express support for a 100% clean energy Santee Cooper:
- Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said, “South Carolinians deserve nothing less than to live in pollution free communities fueled by a 100 percent clean energy economy. We must reduce air and water pollution from the dirty fossil fuel plants, create jobs across our state and improve public health and quality of life. This is the direction Santee Cooper should head in.”
- Sen. John Matthews said, “Advancing the economy and protecting the environment are keys to South Carolina’s continued success. A 100 percent clean energy Santee Cooper will supercharge creation of clean energy jobs and protect our environment by eliminating dirty and dangerous emissions. I call on more of my Senate colleagues to join me in committing to advance this goal.”
The S.C. Energy Caucus was founded by members of the S.C. General Assembly after the shutdown of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in August 2017. It is a bicameral caucus made up of Republicans and Democrats who support clean energy alternatives.
