Despite virus impact, S.C. Ports' 'future is very bright'

CHARLESTON -– S.C. Ports Authority’s long-term planning for infrastructure and business has prepared the port to thrive for years to come as it pushes through current economic challenges.

“We are in the final year of a six-year capital improvement plan,” S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “We are preparing for our major infrastructure projects to come online in 2021, while also continuing to ensure that our port works incredibly well. We have the best team in place to execute our goals.”

SCPA’s Board of Directors unanimously adopted a fiscal year 2021 financial plan during the June board meeting. The plan projects that S.C. Ports will handle more than 1.24 million pier containers from July 1 through June 30, 2021. The financial plan includes $264.2 million in operating revenues, which is estimated to generate $81.4 million in operating cash flow.

The board also unanimously approved a $319 million capital spending plan for fiscal year 2021; most of those funds will be used to finish building Phase One of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. The Leatherman Terminal, set to open in March, will be the first new container terminal in the U.S. since 2009.