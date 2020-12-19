Denmark woman leads 'Be Bamberg' marketing campaign

According to Maxwell, the alliance decided to pause campaign efforts outside of social media when pandemic news became the focus across the nation by February.

“2020 ended up being a very unusual year, so we definitely had to pivot and determine new ways to share the good news about Bamberg since people weren’t meeting face-to-face,” Maxwell said. “During that time, we proceeded with some of the new welcome signs and began a Facebook page, but we realized that we needed a coordinator in the community who could facilitate our other plans and bring people together.

“Letitia Dowling is already a leader in our community who has been working diligently to improve the quality of life for everyone, from our youth to our elderly, through her volunteer work. When we decided to bring that coordinator on board, she was a natural choice.”

In her new role, Dowling will lead the grassroots effort, working directly with community and business leaders, the emerging workforce and the senior community to identify opportunities to share the positive stories of Bamberg County. She will be working with SCA as a certified Vista Volunteer.