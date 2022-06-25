Denmark Tech, SRNS link for apprenticeships

AIKEN – Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is hiring area residents and students from local colleges and universities near the Savannah River Site for apprenticeships involving nuclear operations, radiation control, maintenance and other positions typically requiring a technical school certificate or bachelor’s degree.

A total of 139 apprentices have been registered across 15 occupations at SRNS. About 20% of these have already converted to full-service employees and about 10% are residents in counties typically served by Denmark Technical College (Denmark Tech) in Denmark.

“We’re continually looking for new opportunities to expand this initiative,” said Dorian Newton, program manager, Apprenticeship and Pipeline Training. “We’re currently assisting the president of Denmark Technical College, who has expressed a strong desire to partner with SRNS to develop an apprenticeship program that will meet the needs of their students in the area of nuclear operations. This, of course, will help achieve one our company’s most pressing objectives, creating a strong employee pipeline filled with qualified candidates possessing a wide variety of skills and talent who can begin their careers at SRS ready to productively contribute while requiring a minimum of additional training.”

Denmark Tech is a two-year college that primarily serves residents within Bamberg, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

“We’re mirroring a highly successful and robust program at Denmark Tech that was established at Aiken Technical College years ago. We want to pass on the benefits of that program to the students attending Denmark Tech as well,” said Janéssa Smith, SRNS human resources. “Building this program at Denmark Tech is also highly desired because of the valuable resources DTC’s students bring to our workforce.”

She also added that each student, when not attending classes at Denmark Tech, is scheduled to work two days each week at SRS, earning a competitive starting salary.

“Financially, this is an optimum situation for participating students seeking apprenticeships as nuclear operators,” said Newton. “They receive a paycheck from SRNS, while in many cases, much of their college-related expenses will be covered by grants through the school and other local resources, in partnership with the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, such as tuition, purchasing books and paying fees.”

Smith also described other advantages for Denmark Tech apprentices. Each will experience the culture found at SRS while “test driving” the responsibilities related to a potential career with SRNS.

“At the least, they will earn transferable credentials issued by the U.S. Department of Labor for graduating students of this program that are recognized by multiple organizations nationally,” said Smith.

Initially, SRNS and Denmark Tech will work closely to develop students for the SRS Nuclear Operators Apprentice Program. In time, this concerted effort may expand to include several apprenticeship categories.

Denmark Tech officials are now accepting applications for the 2022 fall classes associated with the Nuclear Operators Certificate.

“Our desire is to hire everyone who completes this apprenticeship program,” said Smith.

