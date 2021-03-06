Denmark Tech, SBA sign agreement to aid small business

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College and the U.S. Small Business Administration have signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) that will strengthen and expand small business development throughout the local area.

In accordance with the SAM, Denmark Tech and the SBA will develop a working relationship through their common mission of helping to start, maintain and expand small business throughout DTC’s rural service area.

“Denmark Technical College and the U.S. Small Business Administration both have a wealth of resources that, in and of themselves, make powerful contributions, but when we collaborate our impact will be exponential. It’s a classic case of the whole is greater than the sum of the parts,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Tech.

Through the agreement, the SBA will foster collaboration between Denmark Tech and the SBA’s resource partners such as SCORE, the Small Business Development Centers and the Women’s Business centers, invite DTC to SBA sponsored trainings, provide speakers for workshops and share advice on how to best make an impact.

In turn, DTC will aid in the dissemination of information to the local community and will diligently work to find opportunities that help establish and strengthen small businesses in and around the Denmark Tech service area.