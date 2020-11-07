Denmark McDonald’s manager gets global award

Lisha Crum, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Denmark, has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top-performing McDonald’s restaurant managers globally.

Crum was one of 365 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets, (representing the top 1% best-performing restaurant managers) to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and trophy.

Crum, who has been working for McDonald’s for 23 years, was recently honored in a virtual celebration hosted by McDonald’s.

McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.

“Lisha not only creates an environment that is very welcoming at the restaurant but is a true pillar in her community. She treats all of her customers and employees like they are family,” said Fred Kruckow Jr., owner/operator of the Denmark McDonald’s restaurant. “She has amazing work ethic and is a real asset to this restaurant. We’re delighted that we are able to recognize her in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s.”