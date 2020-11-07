Denmark McDonald’s manager gets global award

Lisha Crum, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Denmark, has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top-performing McDonald’s restaurant managers globally.
Crum was one of 365 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets, (representing the top 1% best-performing restaurant managers) to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and trophy.
Crum, who has been working for McDonald’s for 23 years, was recently honored in a virtual celebration hosted by McDonald’s.
McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.
“Lisha not only creates an environment that is very welcoming at the restaurant but is a true pillar in her community. She treats all of her customers and employees like they are family,” said Fred Kruckow Jr., owner/operator of the Denmark McDonald’s restaurant. “She has amazing work ethic and is a real asset to this restaurant. We’re delighted that we are able to recognize her in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s.”
McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities of all ages and backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers. McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.
Named after McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, the awards were first established in 1999 in the United States and expanded globally shortly after to honor hardworking restaurant managers – those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers every day.
The goals of the program are:
- To recognize the critical role that restaurant managers play in delivering a truly outstanding customer experience.
- To create a culture of consistent recognition of the superior performance and achievement of top restaurant managers, while spotlighting the award recipients as role models.
- To contribute to our employees’ experiences of working at McDonald’s and further support our efforts to be recognized as a great place to work
The award is given based on achieving superior results in operational excellence, delivering people systems and building the business.
