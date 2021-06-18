Denkai America expanding in Kershaw

COLUMBIA – Denkai America Inc., a subsidiary of Nippon Denkai Ltd., announced plans to expand operations in Kershaw County. The $14 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Operating for more than 40 years, Denkai America Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality electrodeposited copper foils for printed circuit board, industrial and energy storage applications.

Located at 29 Battleship Extension Road in Camden, Denkai America Inc.’s expansion will increase the company’s capability and capacity to meet growing demand for its anticipated business growth into the energy storage market segment. This includes the modernization of the current manufacturing facility and the construction of additional factory space. As a leading manufacturer of electrodeposited copper foil – a key component in lithium ion batteries which power electric vehicles – Denkai America, Inc. is uniquely positioned to participate in the rapidly growing vehicle electrification market.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Denkai America Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

