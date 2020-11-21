'Definition of an American business': Brooker's closing gift, clothing parts of Denmark store

DENMARK – A decades-old tradition of gifts and clothing will soon come to an end as Brooker’s in downtown Denmark is closing its gifts and clothing sections.

The hardware and lawn and garden portion of the store will remain open, and the boots from the clothing section will be moved over to hardware. The store on Carolina Highway downtown is actually four connected buildings, including two for hardware and lawn and garden, one for clothing and one for gifts.

Paula Brooker Guess, owner of Brooker’s, said, “The Brooker family has been proud to serve the community and will miss our friends. We plan to be open until Christmas with the gift shop and clothing store, but it will be contingent upon inventory.”

The gift store section of Brooker’s was started over 50 years ago by Guess’ mother, Mildred “Sis” Brooker. Guess said she herself started the clothing section around 2000. The hardware store itself has been around for well over a century and has everything from bolts to paints and more.

Guess stated, “The hardware was founded 117 years ago in 1903 by our cousin, J.Z. Brooker.”