DAVEISHA RICHARDSON, PRUITT HEALTH: 'Wanting to help more than you can'

THE NOMINATION: Daveisha Richardson is a dedicated nurse who is not afraid of hard work! She is a single mother of four who was a student in nursing at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College by day and worked at night to support her family.
Dianna Richburg says, “I feel that she goes above and beyond to better herself so that she can give her children the best that she can. She is well-respected and very determined. She is focused and knows what she wants. Her passion is providing for children and the elderly.”
DAVEISHA RICHARDSON, Denmark: "I am an LPN. I have been a nurse since 2010. This year will make 10 years as a nurse. I am currently employed at Pruitt Health of Bamberg. My previous employment as a nurse was Family Health Centers, Edisto Post Acute Care, Jolley Acres and Pruitt Health of Aiken.
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "As a child, I always had an interest in human anatomy and learning about health. My mom would drag me to community health fairs and would make me learn about ways to be healthy. I would always watch medical shows on television growing up.
"As I got older, the medical field became an interest to me as an area to pursue a career, but I did not know what job I wanted. After helping my sister recover from her double hip replacements, I knew that nursing was what I wanted.
"I did decide to major in biochemistry at Claflin University in the hopes of continuing my education at another college in pharmaceutical science. After I gave birth to my oldest child, I decided to apply at Denmark Technical College and major in practical nursing in 2009. I then graduated in July 2010 with my diploma in practical nursing."
MEMORABLE EVENTS: "Well one funny moment is after I graduated I started working at a nursing home in Aiken. My patient thought I was some little girl working with him. He would not take his medicine from me until he had proof I was old enough to give it him. He thought I was 15 when I was actually 23. He told me I needed to get a little taller because I was very short for my age. It was funny but he was one of my best patients on that floor."
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "The most rewarding thing about being a nurse is helping my patients get better and seeing the smiles on their faces. And to know I helped make a difference in someone’s life made me very happy. The only challenge about my career is wanting to help more than you can."
THE FUTURE: "I am continuing my education. At this very moment I am about to enter my last semester at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in the associate degree of nursing. I will be finished in July 2020. After that, I am planning to get my bachelor's degree online at USC Aiken. My career goal is to become a family nurse practitioner."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: "Being a nurse in these times has been a little scary. This is a virus that has no cure and could kill you so quickly, and it has made working a challenge. It has also changed my work hours due to my children being home. Now working is very difficult. Also we had to take extra measures to be able to work the hours expected. The nurses uniform now consists of more PPE than usual.
"The future is unknown for everyone. All we can do is practice hand washing at all times. This cannot be stressed enough. Wash your hands. The long-term affect can be more strict infection-control standards. The way sick patients are handled will be significantly different. We see that now with you having to sit outside to be triaged and checked in from your vehicle. This is a new virus that will probably linger around like the flu.
"Also with being in school our classes were converted to online learning, which has been a challenge. We are forced do virtual clinical assignments instead of hands-on patient care."
