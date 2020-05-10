DAVEISHA RICHARDSON, PRUITT HEALTH: 'Wanting to help more than you can'

"I did decide to major in biochemistry at Claflin University in the hopes of continuing my education at another college in pharmaceutical science. After I gave birth to my oldest child, I decided to apply at Denmark Technical College and major in practical nursing in 2009. I then graduated in July 2010 with my diploma in practical nursing."

MEMORABLE EVENTS: "Well one funny moment is after I graduated I started working at a nursing home in Aiken. My patient thought I was some little girl working with him. He would not take his medicine from me until he had proof I was old enough to give it him. He thought I was 15 when I was actually 23. He told me I needed to get a little taller because I was very short for my age. It was funny but he was one of my best patients on that floor."

MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "The most rewarding thing about being a nurse is helping my patients get better and seeing the smiles on their faces. And to know I helped make a difference in someone’s life made me very happy. The only challenge about my career is wanting to help more than you can."