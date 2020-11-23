Crews demolish facility once critical to reactors

AIKEN – Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has completed demolition of a large metal storage building at the Savannah River Site that formerly contained mechanical systems used to remotely raise and lower control rods within nuclear reactor vessels during the Cold War.

Made by the Ford Motor Company, these control systems played an important role within the site’s now dormant reactors.

The teardown of the facility, known as the Ford Building, brings the number of structures that have been deactivated and decommissioned at SRS to 292.

“We no longer need to incur the ongoing costs associated with maintaining obsolete structures like the Ford Building. We can safely and efficiently demolish unneeded buildings to eliminate the need for surveillance and maintenance, while preventing any potential release of hazardous substances to the environment,” said Steve Conner, a project manager with SRNS, the site’s management and operations contractor. “These are all good reasons to move forward and prepare for the next building to be safely demolished.”

Workers have also sealed the Ford Building’s original concrete flooring with six inches of new concrete.