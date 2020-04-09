Coronavirus forces Orangeburg funeral homes to modify services

“That way, family members who are not able to travel because of restrictions because they’re quarantined are still able to get the experience of being there for their loved ones without having to travel and not miss out on a thing. Our website is very user-friendly,” Mrs. Simmons said, noting that a photo montage of a deceased person’s life set to music can also be included online.

“They can see everything as if they came her for one of our formal visitations. And if you wanted to just see the photos, you can see the photos. It’s pretty much a virtual visitation,” she said.

Wallette R. Crumel-Hudson, embalmer and director of W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North, said, “We’ve been trying to really stress social distancing. We’ve also been trying to stress people to limiting how many people come to the service.”

Crumel-Hudson added, “We try to make sure that whatever the church is requiring, that we’re also following their guidelines too. Some churches are requiring no more than 50 people, but then some churches are also suggesting graveside services so that people will not be in close proximity of each other.”

She said funeral services are generally being cut shorter, too.