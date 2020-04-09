Coronavirus forces Orangeburg funeral homes to modify services

Virtual visitations, drive-through viewing and social distancing are among the ways area funeral homes are having to adjust their service-delivery methods amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Live streaming funeral services, eliminating chairs at graveside services and limiting the number of people inside a church or chapel during a home-going celebration are among the things that have been ushered in with the emergence of the coronavirus.
“We’ve installed equipment so that we can do live streaming because we can’t have but so many people at a service. They’ll be able to go online and view the services from online,” said Paul Simmons, owner of Simmons Funeral Home in Orangeburg.
“My building is situated so we can do drive through. Instead of them actually coming into the building to view a body, they will actually be able to view it through a couple of the front windows. We’re going to cut the contact out as much as possible as far as coming into the facility,” Simmons said.
“Depending on the family, you will also be able to go on our website and if you want to view an individual’s body, you will be able to go on our website and view that body. That keeps folks from coming to the funeral home,” he said.
Simmons added, “At the cemetery, the vault company has already instructed us that they will not be putting chairs and things like that down. So it’s important that we adhere to those regulations. We’re utilizing those requests to the T and trying to have as less contact as we possibly can.”
Simmons said his main priority is protecting his staff and the public.
“I’m announcing when we go to families’ houses to observe all of the COVID-19 requirements for their own safety as well as mine. Actually, we’ve seen a tremendous change in the number of people who are coming to funerals. Some people are actually adhering to staying inside,” he said.
Simmons added, “The idea for having services here in the chapel vs. at a church is because a lot of the churches are saying, ‘We can’t accommodate you.’ They actually tell them. So because they’re telling us that, we’re offering the chapel or graveside service. The chapel seems to be the most selected one right now.”
With a chapel able to hold 450 people, Simmons said it is relatively easy to adhere to having no more than 50 people inside the chapel who are safely distanced 6 feet apart.
“And we have the sanitation wipes, hand sanitizer and trash cans nearby to drop everything in. We’re able to keep the facility clean. ... As far as my staff, we’re gloved, we have masks and we are washing and using disinfectant wipes and all the necessary equipment we can. As far as handling bodies, we are masked and covering ourselves with aprons and gloves,” he said.
Simmons’ wife, Tiffany, said the funeral home can also videotape a funeral service and upload it to the funeral home’s website.
“That way, family members who are not able to travel because of restrictions because they’re quarantined are still able to get the experience of being there for their loved ones without having to travel and not miss out on a thing. Our website is very user-friendly,” Mrs. Simmons said, noting that a photo montage of a deceased person’s life set to music can also be included online.
“They can see everything as if they came her for one of our formal visitations. And if you wanted to just see the photos, you can see the photos. It’s pretty much a virtual visitation,” she said.
Wallette R. Crumel-Hudson, embalmer and director of W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North, said, “We’ve been trying to really stress social distancing. We’ve also been trying to stress people to limiting how many people come to the service.”
Crumel-Hudson added, “We try to make sure that whatever the church is requiring, that we’re also following their guidelines too. Some churches are requiring no more than 50 people, but then some churches are also suggesting graveside services so that people will not be in close proximity of each other.”
She said funeral services are generally being cut shorter, too.
“We did have a service where the church posted on the door no more than 50 people. So they were actually counting the people as they were coming in. As far as seating, there were only three people to a seat. We didn’t have a choir. The musician did most of the singing, and we were like out of the church in 45 minutes,” Crumel-Hudson said.
She said some families may opt to even have a larger memorial service at a time when restrictions are eased.
“I just feel bad for the family because you really can’t celebrate that person for the last time like you really want to because of what’s going on,” she added.
As far as visitation, she said, “We’re not going to have any seating. So basically it’s going to be a quick viewing, and it’s only going to be like five members of the family at the time.”
She said limo rides to the service are also not suggested because “you’re really not 6 feet apart in a car. Nobody has really pushed for it, but if they do decide, they will have to wear masks.”
Safety is a priority with her staff now wearing mask and gloves and making sure their hands are sanitized, but Crumel-Hudson said the funeral home has not yet considered live streaming services.
“We haven’t thought about it, but that’s something we’re probably going to have to do eventually. I just hope it’s over soon,” she said.
Jay Hutto, who co-directs Dukes-Harley Funeral Home of Orangeburg with his brother, said the business has also been practicing social distancing and limiting the number of people under a tent or in a building at one time.
“We basically have services with family only, and they’re all separated when they come into the building so that they maintain that social distancing. And with the graveside services, we’ll basically have a couple of tents, but there won’t be any chairs,” Hutto said.
He added, “We’re only allowing about nine or 10 people under a tent because that’s all you can put if you distance them right. And the rest of them will stand the same distance away ... We just can’t have the big crowds.”
Hutto said it is hard for people who are used to hugging and shaking hands, particularly at a funeral.
“It’s hard to change 500 years of tradition. So you just have to remind people. Most people now are adhering to that. One preacher even said that he’s sticking to the ‘holy wave,’” he said.
His staff are encouraged to wash their hands with diligence, “but the main thing is you’re keeping that distance, and we’ve got a note on our door that if anybody feels sick or is sneezing or coughing, give us a call instead of making a visit,” he said, noting that the funeral home can live stream funeral services as can “anybody with a cell phone and a Facebook account.”
Bill Jackson, manager of Thompson Funeral Home of Orangeburg, said, “We’re basically navigating like anybody else, taking precaution, going by CDC guidelines and reaching out to our South Carolina Funeral Directors Association for some guidance.”
He added, “We do good housekeeping and use good cleaning practices here at the funeral home. We use disinfectant, healthy personal hygiene and we do use hand sanitizers and wash our hands.”
Jackson said, “We are trying to do more of a graveside service. You are on the outside and people can distance themselves; however, we do not put chairs at the graveside. As far as the chapel service, I would love to recommend family only but, there again, we’re here to serve the families and do what the families want because in this day and time, if you won’t do for people, they’ll go somewhere else.”
His staff wears gloves to protect themselves and “the less public you have, the better off you are.”
Simmons said, “This is an essential service that we must provide, and we want to do it with dignity, but we also have to follow the guidelines. The best thing is for everybody to be cautious and vigilant. This is not a joke.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.
