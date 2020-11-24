Cooperative to seek more solar power

AIKEN — Central Electric Power Cooperative, the power supplier for Aiken Electric Cooperative, will be adding new renewable solar energy to its resource portfolio, a decision made today by its board of trustees.

The solar-generated power to serve Central’s wholesale power needs, as much as 363 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity, will be obtained through power purchase agreements (PPAs) with independent solar developers.

The pursuit of PPAs independent of Santee Cooper comes through Central’s contract with the state-owned utility, which allows the cooperative to opt-out of Santee Cooper’s new generating sources.

Earlier this year, the two utilities issued a joint request for proposals to developers for up to 500 MW. They evaluated 58 bids representing 3,625 MW total. Santee Cooper proposed developing the renewable power supply as a joint resource, but Central determined it would be more cost-effective to pursue its own contracts, even if with the same developers contracting with Santee Cooper.

In its meeting today, the Central board decided to opt out and to contract directly for its allowed share of the 500 MW.