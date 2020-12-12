Community of Character among SC Ports grant recipients

With one in eight people and one in six children struggling with hunger in South Carolina, SC Ports has focused much of its community efforts this year on addressing food insecurity. In addition to the Community Giving Program grants, SC Ports donated $22,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank this summer, as well as partnered with the CMA CGM Group and The Salvation Army to distribute 500 meals for Thanksgiving.

Other grant recipients do the important work of positively supporting and impacting children and students across South Carolina, including Reading Partners South Carolina, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry, Kids On Point, Louie's Kids, Dillon County First Steps and Jasper County First Steps, among others.

Several recipients — like the Greenville Tech Foundation, Spartanburg Community College Foundation and Gullah Geechee Initiative Foundation Inc. — received funding for their Commercial Driver’s License training programs. These workforce development initiatives provide vital jobs skills for motor carriers, which are crucial to the success of SC Ports’ operations.