Community gets look at school procurement process

Orangeburg County community members and business leaders alike joined the Orangeburg County School District Procurement division to get an inside look at the processes that the school district uses for purchasing products and utilizing services from businesses large and small during a vendor information meeting held at the district's education center.

Topics covered included exploring the request for proposal process, benefits of minority business certifications, and vendor best practices.

Procurement director Greg Twitty facilitated the meeting, along with Pamela Green, the director of the South Carolina Division of Small and Minority Business Contracting and Certification, and both answered questions from the audience concerning the purchasing process and getting certified as a minority vendor.

The recording of this meeting can be viewed on Orangeburg County Television (Spectrum channel 1301 or AT&T channel 99) during the following times:

• Friday 10/23 at 7 p.m.

• Monday 10/26 at 7 p.m.

• Wednesday 10/28 at 7 p.m.

Or the recording can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/ocsdvendors.

Any questions regarding to procurement may be emailed to Greg Twitty at greg.twitty@ocsdsc.org

