COLLEGE BASKETBALL: S.C. State falls in opener to App. State

Clemson (1-0) shot 49.2% overall, and Furman (0-1) was limited to a shooting percentage of 28.3. The Tigers connected on 7-of-18 shots from beyond the arc and racked up 28 points off the Paladins' 21 turnovers.

After sitting out last season as a transfer, Washington fared well in her first Tiger performance, going 6-of-8 from the field and finishing with 14 points and three rebounds. As for Elliott and Hipp, the true freshmen played like veterans while introducing themselves to the college game. Elliott, who shot 9-of-14 from the floor, led all scorers with 23 points and also tallied six boards. Hipp went 4-for-7 on field goal attempts, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers as part of her 11-point showing.

Following a short turnaround, the Tigers will return to the court and battle the Presbyterian College Blue Hose (0-0) on Friday, Nov. 27. The contest at Littlejohn will tip off at 5 p.m. and air on ACC Network.

Carolina exhibition canceled

Due to a delayed delivery of Coker's COVID-19 testing results in advance of Wednesday night's exhibition, the matchup vs. the Cobras was canceled, the University of South Carolina announced.

South Carolina continues to prepare for its season opener vs. Liberty on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

