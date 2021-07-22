Cold War buildings being demolished at SRS

AIKEN – Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has surpassed a major environmental restoration milestone by deactivating and decommissioning (D&D) 50 buildings — more than 1 million square feet of space — since 2008 at the Savannah River Site.

That was the year SRNS became the site’s management and operations contractor. The SRNS Area Closure Projects management team is working from a federally approved list of buildings to deactivate, decommission, grout or demolish at the site.

Within the next year, an additional 13 buildings are scheduled for demolition within the site’s D Area, where electricity, steam and heavy water were produced for Cold War operations.

“As a result of this extensive number of deactivation and decommission projects across the site, we no longer need to incur the ongoing costs associated with these inactive and obsolete structures,” said Steve Conner, an environmental project manager with SRNS. “We can continue to safely and efficiently demolish and remove unneeded buildings to eliminate the need for surveillance and maintenance activities, while preventing any potential release of hazardous substances to the environment.”

Warehouses, reactors, reactor fuel manufacturing facilities, and an enormous cooling tower have been taken down at SRS.