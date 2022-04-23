Claflin STEM majors to work for Zoom after internship

A pair of talented Claflin University STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) majors have accepted six-figure employment opportunities at Zoom Video Communications Inc.

AaLeeyah Housey, a senior from Columbia, and Harris Roach, a senior from Atlanta, will become full-time employees with Zoom in July 2022, following a yearlong internship with the company.

Claflin launched a five-year strategic partnership between the university and Zoom in 2020. The $1.2M partnership established a multifaceted foundational program for educational and financial investments for Claflin. The partnership includes paid internship opportunities for Claflin students.

“I am really looking forward to working with Zoom full-time in July. After interning with the company for a year, I have established great relationships with my team, and they are so amazing. The supportive company culture is a plus as well,” Roach said.

Roach began interning with Zoom in May 2021 as a security risk intern. She will transition to a security learning and development specialist starting in July. Roach will assist with training all employees, including the 2022 security awareness training. In May, Roach will graduate from Claflin with a degree in computer engineering.

“I am so glad that I decided to attend Claflin. Before Zoom, I interned with IBM, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and traveled on an all-expenses-paid to Israel,” Roach said. “Each of these opportunities came through Claflin and the opportunities they create for the students.”

Housey also expressed her gratitude for being one of Claflin’s first-ever Zoom Scholars.

“I have gained countless experiences and mentors since beginning my internship,” Housey said. “I appreciate how Zoom values our contributions to the company. Even as interns, they let us know how our work plays an important role in the team's success.”

Currently, Housey is in a dual role as a security risk intern and project manager on the security team. She will serve as a security risk analyst, working directly with Zoom platforms and partners when she transitions into her full-time role.

Before interning with Zoom, Housey worked as a software engineer intern with The Walt Disney Company under the UNCF Walt Disney Scholars Program. Additionally, she was an intern with Boeing and a student researcher at Claflin.

“Overall, I can’t thank Claflin enough for the opportunities that have helped me further my career. I’ve had so many chances to grow my professional network. I truly benefited from interning at a high-tech industry leader because I’m graduating with a full-time position,” Housey said.

The Zoom partnership aligns with Claflin’s Value Proposition and its goal to foster partnerships that strengthen the university’s commitment to student success and access to scholarships, internships, and other career development initiatives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0