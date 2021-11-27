Claflin partners with Barnes & Noble College for course material delivery

Claflin University announced that it has partnered with Barnes & Noble College to implement the Panther Direct Book Program, a course material delivery model that will drive student success by ensuring all students are prepared to begin learning on the first day of class.

In its launch of the program, Claflin University will offer course materials to students free of charge for the spring 2022 semester only.

The Panther Direct Book Program, an innovative course material delivery model, addresses equitable access, convenience and affordability across all courses at an institution by bundling the cost of course materials into tuition and ensuring students have all of their materials for the semester available on or before the first day of class. In addition, the Panther Direct Book Program fully supports academic freedom and faculty choice. Faculty members can choose the materials that are best suited for their teaching, regardless of publisher or format.

“The Panther Direct Book Program expands our partnership with Barnes & Noble in a very meaningful way,” said Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack. “This program will utilize both the digital and print methods of providing our students affordable access to high-quality textbooks and material critical to their academic success."

Barnes & Noble has provided management services for the Claflin University Bookstore for more than five years.

“Students, faculty, and administrators throughout higher education have expressed growing concerns about the rising costs of textbooks and other learning materials,” Warmack said. “We applaud Barnes & Noble for launching an initiative that will help reduce student debt.”

Claflin University will implement the Panther Direct Book Program beginning January 2022 for the spring term. Before the start of the term, students will receive an email from the bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method. The bookstore will prepare the materials for each student, and notify them when the materials have shipped or are available for in-store pickup. Digital materials will be delivered directly through students’ learning management system.

“We look forward to working with Claflin University to enhance the student experience through this new model of course material delivery,” said Jonathan Shar, EVP, Retail & Client Solutions, Barnes & Noble Education.

"We know the Panther Direct Book Program will greatly benefit this campus community, and we are very excited to partner with Claflin University on this program.”

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit www.bncollege.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0