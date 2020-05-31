CITY OF ORANGEBURG: Some cuts, reallocations amid coronavirus-caused fiscal shortfalls

Budget adjustments have had to be made, the city administrator said.

“We’re only seven months into it with our numbers, but some of our operations have closed down. For example, we’re not able to have summer camp, we’re not able to have baseball to date. We’re not able to eliminate all of the expenses, but some of the expenses in some of the programs that have been suspended or canceled have gone away.

“Council has continued to pay all employees to date, and we have not furloughed any full-time employees, but as we go in through the budget process, all areas will be looked at,” Yow said.

He said council will be discussing ways in which budget cuts can be made.

“We’re looking at cutting things and reallocating some resources. We had the discussion about one of our programs that we run seven days a week. Will it make more sense to run it four five days a week going forward? So the new normal will be different,” Yow said.

He added, “As we get a clearer picture in our crystal ball, some of those outside agencies could see a reduction in funding. That would not be our goal, but that will be a council decision.”

The city administrator said he would like to see the state fully fund the Local Government Fund.